Flood Advisory issued August 17 at 12:17AM MST until August 17 at 3:30AM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 330 AM MST.

* At 1217 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.

Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana, Sahuarita, Davis-Monthan Air Force

Base, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde,

South Tucson, Tortolita, Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Catalina

Foothills, Tucson International Airport, Sabino Canyon Recreation

Area, Catalina State Park, Summit, Rita Ranch, San Xavier Mission

and Seven Falls.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.