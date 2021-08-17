Flash Flood Warning issued August 17 at 4:13AM MST until August 17 at 6:30AM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 630 AM MST.

* At 413 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms earlier

had produced very heavy rainfall in the warning area. Between 2

and 4 inches of rain occurred across the warning area, with radar

estimates of up to 5 inches of rainfall in locations south of

Three Points.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms and very heavy

rainfall.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Three Points, Kitt Peak, San Pedro, Santa Rosa Ranch and Pan Tak.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.