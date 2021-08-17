Flash Flood Warning issued August 17 at 3:03AM MST until August 17 at 4:15AM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for…

East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 415 AM MST.

* At 303 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms earlier

had produced very heavy rain, with between 2 and 3 inches of

rainfall occurring in the warning area.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms and heavy

rainfall.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Drexel Heights, Three Points, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation,

Valencia West, Tucson Estates and Ryan AirField.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.