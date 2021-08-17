Flash Flood Warning issued August 17 at 2:55AM MST until August 17 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued August 17 at 2:55AM MST until August 17 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
South Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 600 AM MST.
* At 255 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms and heavy
rainfall.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Fresnal Canyon.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.