Flash Flood Warning issued August 17 at 2:07AM MST until August 17 at 4:00AM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 207 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms earlier

had produced very heavy rainfall, with between 2 and 3 inches of

rain occurring in the warning area.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms and heavy

rainfall.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Marana, Avra Valley, Picture Rocks, North Komelik, Queens Well and

Silver Bell.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.