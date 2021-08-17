Flash Flood Warning issued August 17 at 12:09AM MST until August 17 at 8:15AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued August 17 at 12:09AM MST until August 17 at 8:15AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZNew
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Maricopa County in south central Arizona…
Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 815 AM MST Tuesday.
* At 1209 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of
rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Chandler, Casa Grande, Sun Lakes, Maricopa, Estrella Sailport,
Olberg, Bapchule, Freeman, Blackwater, Ak-Chin Village, Mobile,
Santan and Sacaton.
This includes the following highways…
AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 169 and 178.
AZ Route 347 near mile marker 161…and
between mile markers 164 and 172.
AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 141 and 150.
AZ Route 87 between mile markers 142 and 151.
AZ Route 238 between mile markers 19 and 28.
This includes the following streams and drainages…
Queen Creek, West Prong Waterman Wash, Vekol Wash and Waterman
Wash.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.