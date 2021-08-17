Flash Flood Warning issued August 17 at 12:06AM MST until August 17 at 1:45AM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued August 17 at 12:06AM MST until August 17 at 1:45AM MST by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 1206 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms earlier
had produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2
inches of rain had fallen. Additional thunderstorms are developing
across the warning area.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms and heavy
rainfall.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Marana, Saguaro National Park West, Tucson Estates and Picture
Rocks.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.