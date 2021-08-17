Flash Flood Warning issued August 17 at 1:06AM MST until August 17 at 2:30AM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued August 17 at 1:06AM MST until August 17 at 2:30AM MST by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 106 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated that the earlier heavy rain
has diminished to light to locally moderate. Between 1 and 3 inches
of rain may have fallen across the warned area.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Eloy, Saddlebrooke, Picacho, Picacho Peak State Park, Red Rock,
Cactus Forest, Oracle Junction and Biosphere 2.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.