Special Weather Statement issued August 16 at 9:08PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Special Weather Statement issued August 16 at 9:08PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZNew
At 908 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11
miles northeast of Roosevelt, moving southwest at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Roosevelt, Roosevelt Dam, Tonto National Monument and Roosevelt
Estates.
This includes AZ Route 188 between mile markers 227 and 253.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight MST for
south central and east central Arizona.