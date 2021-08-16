Special Weather Statement issued August 16 at 9:05PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 904 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Green Valley to Elgin. These storms are

moving to the southwest around 5 to 10 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Sahuarita, Green Valley, Whetstone, East Sahuarita, Patagonia,

Sonoita, Elgin, Fort Huachuca, Amado, Canelo, Madera Canyon and

Arivaca Junction.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 19 between mile markers 28 and 40.

Route 82 between mile markers 20 and 51.

Route 83 between mile markers 9 and 47.

Route 90 near mile marker 307.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight MST for

southeastern Arizona.