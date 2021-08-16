Special Weather Statement issued August 16 at 8:53PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 852 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12

miles north of Claypool, or 14 miles north of Globe, moving southwest

at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Globe, Miami, Central Heights-Midland City, Claypool, Roosevelt

Estates and Inspiration.

This includes the following highways…

US Highway 60 between mile markers 240 and 252, and between mile

markers 255 and 275.

AZ Route 188 between mile markers 214 and 240.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight MST for

south central, southeastern and east central Arizona.