Special Weather Statement issued August 16 at 8:51PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued August 16 at 8:51PM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 851 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Kaka, or 32 miles east of Ajo. This storm was nearly stationary.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly remote areas of north central Pima
County.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight MST for
southeastern Arizona.