Special Weather Statement issued August 16 at 8:51PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 851 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Kaka, or 32 miles east of Ajo. This storm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly remote areas of north central Pima

County.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight MST for

southeastern Arizona.