Special Weather Statement issued August 16 at 8:20PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued August 16 at 8:20PM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 818 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
thunderstorms near Fort Huachuca, or 11 miles west of Sierra Vista,
moving south at 5 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Sierra Vista, Huachuca City and Fort Huachuca.
This includes the following highways…
Route 83 between mile markers 6 and 12.
Route 90 between mile markers 315 and 322.
Route 92 between mile markers 322 and 328.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional
information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight MST for
southeastern Arizona.