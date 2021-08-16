Special Weather Statement issued August 16 at 8:20PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 818 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorms near Fort Huachuca, or 11 miles west of Sierra Vista,

moving south at 5 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Sierra Vista, Huachuca City and Fort Huachuca.

This includes the following highways…

Route 83 between mile markers 6 and 12.

Route 90 between mile markers 315 and 322.

Route 92 between mile markers 322 and 328.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional

information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight MST for

southeastern Arizona.