Special Weather Statement issued August 16 at 8:08PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 806 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking an area of strong

thunderstorms 11 miles west of Kartchner Caverns State Park, or 16

miles southwest of Benson. Additional storms were located near Green

Valley and north to Sahuarita. These storms were nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Sahuarita, Green Valley, Vail, Whetstone, East Sahuarita, Sonoita,

Corona De Tucson, Summit, Amado, Madera Canyon and Arivaca Junction.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 19 between mile markers 30 and 52.

Route 82 between mile markers 40 and 43.

Route 83 between mile markers 36 and 55.

Route 90 between mile markers 305 and 306.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight MST for

southeastern Arizona.