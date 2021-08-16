Special Weather Statement issued August 16 at 8:04PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ
At 804 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Kaka, or 29 miles east of Ajo. This storm was nearly stationary.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly remote areas of north central Pima
County.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight MST for
southeastern Arizona.