Special Weather Statement issued August 16 at 7:07PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 706 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms 9

miles south of Hickiwan, or 27 miles east of Ajo. Additional storms

were located around San Simon and Charco. These storms were nearly

stationary.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Pisinemo, Gu Vo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, San Simon,

Charco 27, Kuakatch and San Simon West.

This includes Route 86 between mile markers 61 and 79.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight MST for

southeastern Arizona.