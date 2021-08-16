Special Weather Statement issued August 16 at 7:03PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued August 16 at 7:03PM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 701 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
thunderstorms from around Amado south to Tubac and just north of
Patagonia Lake, moving south at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Tubac, Tumacacori, Amado and Arivaca Junction.
This includes the following highways…
Interstate 19 between mile markers 15 and 31.
Route 82 near mile marker 16.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional
information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight MST for
southeastern Arizona.