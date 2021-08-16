Special Weather Statement issued August 16 at 7:03PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 701 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorms from around Amado south to Tubac and just north of

Patagonia Lake, moving south at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Tubac, Tumacacori, Amado and Arivaca Junction.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 19 between mile markers 15 and 31.

Route 82 near mile marker 16.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional

information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight MST for

southeastern Arizona.