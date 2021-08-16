Special Weather Statement issued August 16 at 6:55PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 655 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 8 miles southeast of Superior to 6 miles

northeast of Kearny to 7 miles northeast of Christmas. Movement was

south at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Kearny, Dudleyville, Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness, Kelvin and San

Carlos Reservoir.

This includes the following highways…

Route 77 between mile markers 120 and 134.

Route 177 between mile markers 139 and 158.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight MST for

southeastern Arizona.