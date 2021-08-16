Special Weather Statement issued August 16 at 6:17PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 617 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles west of Topawa, or 10 miles southwest of Sells. This storm was

nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Gu Oidak and Cowlic.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight MST for

southeastern Arizona.