Special Weather Statement issued August 16 at 6:07PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 607 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Globe, moving south at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Globe, Miami, Cutter, Central Heights-Midland City, Claypool and

Inspiration.

This includes the following highways…

US Highway 60 between mile markers 239 and 255.

AZ Route 70 between mile markers 253 and 263.

AZ Route 77 between mile markers 159 and 170.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight MST for

southeastern and east central Arizona.