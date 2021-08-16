Special Weather Statement issued August 16 at 6:05PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued August 16 at 6:05PM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 603 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
thunderstorms 17 miles southeast of Pearce-Sunsites, or 31 miles
north of Douglas. These storms were moving slowly to the south.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Pearce-Sunsites.
This includes the following highways…
Route 181 between mile markers 47 and 53.
Route 191 between mile markers 28 and 37.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional
information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight MST for
southeastern Arizona.