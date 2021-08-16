Special Weather Statement issued August 16 at 6:03PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 603 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles southeast of San Carlos, or 23 miles east of Globe, moving

south at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

San Carlos Reservoir.

This includes Route 70 between mile markers 272 and 287.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight MST for

southeastern Arizona.