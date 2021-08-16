Special Weather Statement issued August 16 at 5:56PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 555 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorms 9 miles north of Bisbee, moving south at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Sierra Vista, Bisbee and Hereford.

This includes the following highways…

Route 80 between mile markers 327 and 340.

Route 90 between mile markers 325 and 336.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight MST for

southeastern Arizona.