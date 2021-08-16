Special Weather Statement issued August 16 at 5:36PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 536 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 11 miles west of Thatcher to 17 miles northwest

of Steins. Movement was south at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Safford, Thatcher, Solomon, Bowie, Roper Lake State Park, Pima,

Central, Swift Trail Junction, Fort Grant, Mount Graham, Bonita, San

Simon and Frye Mesa Dam.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 351 and 387.

Route 70 between mile markers 314 and 344.

Route 191 between mile markers 88 and 120.

Route 266 between mile markers 105 and 126.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight MST for

southeastern Arizona.