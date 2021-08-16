Special Weather Statement issued August 16 at 5:19PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued August 16 at 5:19PM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 518 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
thunderstorms about 14 miles southeast of Pearce-Sunsites, or 28
miles northeast of Bisbee, moving south at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Elfrida and McNeal.
This includes Route 191 between mile markers 17 and 36.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight MST for
southeastern Arizona.