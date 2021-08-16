Special Weather Statement issued August 16 at 5:15PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 515 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 10 miles southwest of Cedar Creek to 20 miles

northwest of Hilltop to 13 miles northeast of Roosevelt. Movement was

south at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Globe, Hilltop, Sawmill and Roosevelt Estates.

This includes the following highways…

US Highway 60 between mile markers 255 and 297.

AZ Route 188 between mile markers 216 and 236.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight MST for

east central Arizona.