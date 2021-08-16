Special Weather Statement issued August 16 at 5:11PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 510 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Whetstone, or 14 miles north of Sierra Vista, moving south at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Sierra Vista, Whetstone, Huachuca City, Fort Huachuca, Fairbank and

Charleston.

This includes the following highways…

Route 82 between mile markers 52 and 63.

Route 90 between mile markers 303 and 321.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight MST for

southeastern Arizona.