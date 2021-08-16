Special Weather Statement issued August 16 at 3:58PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 358 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles northeast of Safford Regional Airport, or 11 miles northeast of

Safford, moving south at 5 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Safford, Clifton, Thatcher, Solomon, Morenci, Roper Lake State Park,

Safford Regional Airport, Pima, Duncan, Central, York, Fort Thomas,

Franklin, Three Way, Guthrie and Swift Trail Junction.

This includes the following highways…

Route 70 between mile markers 307 and 385.

Route 75 between mile markers 379 and 398.

Route 78 between mile markers 155 and 162.

Route 191 between mile markers 115 and 175.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight MST for

southeastern Arizona.