At 313 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 26

miles southeast of Seven Mile, or 39 miles northwest of Clifton,

moving south at 5 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Point-Of-Pines.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.