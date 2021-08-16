Special Weather Statement issued August 16 at 3:11PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 310 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorms near Parker Canyon Lake, or 17 miles west of Sierra

Vista. This storm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Parker Canyon Lake.

This includes Route 83 between mile markers 3 and 10.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.