Special Weather Statement issued August 16 at 3:11PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued August 16 at 3:11PM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 310 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
thunderstorms near Parker Canyon Lake, or 17 miles west of Sierra
Vista. This storm was nearly stationary.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Parker Canyon Lake.
This includes Route 83 between mile markers 3 and 10.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.