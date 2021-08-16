Special Weather Statement issued August 16 at 11:21PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 1120 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 14 miles southeast of San Manuel to Oro Valley

to 7 miles north of Tortolita. Movement was south at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Flowing Wells,

Tanque Verde, Saddlebrooke, Tortolita, Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven,

Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina State Park, Saguaro National

Park West, Catalina Foothills, Saguaro National Park East, Picture

Rocks, Dove Mountain, Seven Falls and Redington.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 234 and 258.

Route 77 between mile markers 70 and 89.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight MST for

southeastern Arizona.