Special Weather Statement issued August 16 at 10:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ
At 1011 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
thunderstorms near Marana and Picture Rocks. These storms were
nearly stationary.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Marana, Saguaro National Park West, Tucson Estates and Picture Rocks.
This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 237 and 243.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional
information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight MST for
southeastern Arizona.