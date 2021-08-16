Special Weather Statement issued August 16 at 10:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 1011 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorms near Marana and Picture Rocks. These storms were

nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Marana, Saguaro National Park West, Tucson Estates and Picture Rocks.

This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 237 and 243.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional

information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight MST for

southeastern Arizona.