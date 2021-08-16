Special Weather Statement issued August 16 at 10:01PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 1001 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Sugarloaf Mountain to Salt River Tubing

Recreation Area to Goldfield to 6 miles north of Queen Valley.

Movement was southwest at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Scottsdale, Gilbert, Tempe, Apache Junction,

Florence, Fountain Hills, Paradise Valley, Superior, East Mesa, Gold

Canyon, Sugarloaf Mountain, Sun Lakes, Ballantine Trailhead, Queen

Creek, Cave Creek, Carefree and Tempe Marketplace.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 153 and 166.

US Highway 60 between mile markers 173 and 230.

AZ Route 87 between mile markers 147 and 210.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight MST for

south central and southeastern Arizona.