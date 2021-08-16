Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 16 at 9:41PM MST until August 16 at 10:30PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 16 at 9:41PM MST until August 16 at 10:30PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZNew
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Gila County in east central Arizona…
Maricopa County in south central Arizona…
Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 1030 PM MST.
* At 941 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Four Peaks to near Apache Lake to Miami, moving
south at 15 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Superior, Miami, Queen Valley, Canyon Lake, Superstition Mountains,
Lost Dutchman State Park, Goldfield, Apache Lake, Boyce Thompson
Arboretum, Top-Of-The-World, Gold Camp and Tortilla Flat.
This includes the following highways…
US Highway 60 between mile markers 218 and 243.
AZ Route 77 near mile marker 156.
AZ Route 177 between mile markers 159 and 167.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.