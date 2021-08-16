Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 16 at 7:43PM MST until August 16 at 8:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 743 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hickiwan, or 16

miles east of Ajo, and is nearly stationary.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Charco 27 and Gunsight.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.