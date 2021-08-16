Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 16 at 7:24PM MST until August 16 at 8:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 16 at 7:24PM MST until August 16 at 8:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northwestern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 815 PM MST.
* At 723 PM MST, Severe thunderstorms were located near Hickiwan, or
20 miles east of Ajo and along Highway 86, moving south at 5 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
San Simon, Charco 27, Gunsight and San Simon West.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.