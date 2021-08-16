Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 16 at 7:22PM MST until August 16 at 7:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 719 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located north of Tubac

around Amado and Interstate 17, moving south at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Interstate 17 near Amado and Tubac, and Tumacacori.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.