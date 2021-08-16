Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 16 at 7:09PM MST until August 16 at 7:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

North central Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 745 PM MST.

* At 708 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located just north

of Tubac, moving south at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Tubac, Tumacacori and Amado.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.