Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 16 at 6:11PM MST until August 16 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

West central Graham County in southeastern Arizona…

Northeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 700 PM MST.

* At 611 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southeast

of San Carlos, or 25 miles east of Globe, moving south at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Bylas, Calva and San Carlos Reservoir.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.