Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 16 at 5:52PM MST until August 16 at 6:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 551 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over East

Sahuarita, or near Sahuarita, with another severe storm located

south of Rita Ranch along Interstate 10 and is nearly stationary or

slowly moving south.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Tucson, Sahuarita, Green Valley, Vail, East Sahuarita and Summit.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.