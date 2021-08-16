Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 16 at 5:35PM MST until August 16 at 6:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 615 PM MST.

* At 534 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over East

Sahuarita, or near Sahuarita, with another severe storm near Rita

Ranch and both are nearly stationary.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Tucson, Sahuarita, Green Valley, Vail, East Sahuarita, Summit and

Rita Ranch.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.