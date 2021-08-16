Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 16 at 5:09PM MST until August 16 at 5:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 508 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles southeast

of Solomon, or 19 miles southeast of Safford, and is nearly

stationary.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly remote areas of

southeastern Graham County.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.