Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 16 at 5:09PM MST until August 16 at 5:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 16 at 5:09PM MST until August 16 at 5:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 508 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles southeast
of Solomon, or 19 miles southeast of Safford, and is nearly
stationary.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly remote areas of
southeastern Graham County.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.