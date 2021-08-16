Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 16 at 1:27PM MST until August 16 at 2:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 16 at 1:27PM MST until August 16 at 2:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
East central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 215 PM MST.
* At 127 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles southwest
of Dudleyville, or 11 miles west of Mammoth, and is nearly
stationary.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Dudleyville.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.