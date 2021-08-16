Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 16 at 12:38PM MST until August 16 at 1:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 16 at 12:38PM MST until August 16 at 1:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 1237 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Oracle, moving
south at 5 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Oracle, Saddlebrooke, Campo Bonito, Biosphere 2 and Oracle Junction.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.