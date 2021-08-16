Skip to Content

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 16 at 11:54PM MST until August 17 at 12:30AM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

11:54 pm

At 1153 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of
Arizona City, or 19 miles south of Casa Grande, moving southwest at 5
mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…
Chui-Chu, Cockleburr, Kohatk, Jack Rabbit, Shopishk and East
Chui-Chu.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

