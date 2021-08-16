Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 16 at 11:33PM MST until August 16 at 11:45PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 16 at 11:33PM MST until August 16 at 11:45PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZUpdated
At 1133 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near White Tank Mountain Park to near Liberty to 9
miles south of Estrella Mountain Ranch to 7 miles west of Estrella
Sailport to 8 miles northwest of Chui-Chu, moving southwest at 35
mph.
HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile
homes, roofs, and outbuildings.
Locations impacted include…
Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Glendale, Scottsdale, Gilbert, Tempe,
Peoria, Surprise, Avondale, Goodyear, Buckeye, Casa Grande, El Mirage
and Paradise Valley.
This includes the following highways…
AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 117 and 204.
AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 195 and 219.
AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 146 and 178.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading
killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to
be struck by lightning.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.