Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 16 at 11:16PM MST until August 17 at 12:30AM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1230 AM MST.

* At 1115 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Arizona

City moving southwest at 5 mph. Additional thunderstorms will be

developing in the next hour that may become severe.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Eloy, Picacho, Chui-Chu, Picacho Peak State Park, Red Rock,

Cockleburr, North Komelik, Kohatk, Jack Rabbit, Shopishk and East

Chui-Chu.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.