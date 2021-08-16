Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 16 at 11:09PM MST until August 16 at 11:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 1108 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northwest

of Saddlebrooke, or 12 miles northwest of Catalina, moving south at

15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Oracle, Saddlebrooke, Cactus Forest, Campo Bonito, Biosphere 2 and

Oracle Junction.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.