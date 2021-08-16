Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 16 at 11:09PM MST until August 16 at 11:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 16 at 11:09PM MST until August 16 at 11:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 1108 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northwest
of Saddlebrooke, or 12 miles northwest of Catalina, moving south at
15 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Oracle, Saddlebrooke, Cactus Forest, Campo Bonito, Biosphere 2 and
Oracle Junction.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.