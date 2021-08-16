Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 16 at 10:41PM MST until August 16 at 11:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 16 at 10:41PM MST until August 16 at 11:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 1039 PM MST, several severe thunderstorms were impacting
Mammoth, San Manuel and Oracle. Additional storms were impacting
Kearny and Kelvin. Movement of storms is generally to the south at
15 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Oracle, Mammoth, Saddlebrooke, San Manuel, Kearny, Dudleyville,
Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness, Cactus Forest, Campo Bonito, Kelvin,
Oracle Junction, Biosphere 2 and San Carlos Reservoir.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.