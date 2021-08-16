Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 16 at 10:24PM MST until August 16 at 11:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1145 PM MST.

* At 1023 PM MST, a several severe thunderstorms across eastern

Pinal county. One was located near Mammoth while another one was

approaching Kearny. These storms were movint to the south around

10 to 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Oracle, Mammoth, Saddlebrooke, San Manuel, Kearny, Dudleyville,

Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness, Cactus Forest, Campo Bonito, Kelvin,

Oracle Junction, Biosphere 2 and San Carlos Reservoir.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.